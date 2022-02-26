Left Menu

KLM orders two flights to Russia to turn around due to sanctions

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 26-02-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 20:54 IST
KLM orders two flights to Russia to turn around due to sanctions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France, said on Saturday it had instructed two flights en route to Russia to turn around due to European sanctions against the country.

A spokesperson for the company said the reason was that, under the sanctions, reserve parts can no longer be sent to Russia, even for an airline's own use.

"That means we can no longer guarantee that flights to Russia will be able to return safely", the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden
4
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022