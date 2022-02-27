Left Menu

Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched at Rs 30.72 lakh

It integrates premium interiors and adventure DNA optimally, Jeep India, which is part of the Stellantis group, said in a statement. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes with a 2-litre diesel powertrain which produces 170 hp and 350 NM. In 2022, Jeep India plans to have a portfolio of four nameplates, all of which will be locally produced or assembled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 19:04 IST
Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched at Rs 30.72 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Jeep India on Sunday launched the all new Jeep Compass Trailhawk in the country priced at an introductory price of Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is the off-road-focused version of the Jeep Compass and has been fine-tuned to provide the best blend of on-road and off-road ride comfort and handling. It integrates premium interiors and adventure DNA optimally, Jeep India, which is part of the Stellantis group, said in a statement. The bumpers on the model are different from those on the standard Jeep Compass, enabling superior approach and departure angles, the automaker said. In addition to the usual Jeep Compass features, the Jeep Compass - Trailhawk comes with a ''Rock'' mode (AWD), it added. The model's raised suspension allows it to wade in water up to 19 inches deep, making it ideal for off-roading in comparison to the Jeep Compass, the company said. The Jeep Compass Trailhawk comes with a 2-litre diesel powertrain which produces 170 hp and 350 NM. This engine comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. In 2022, Jeep India plans to have a portfolio of four nameplates, all of which will be locally produced or assembled. Stellantis was formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022