Fresh Investigation Launched in 2005 Double Murder Case
Police have reopened a 2005 double murder case involving gangster Anupam Dubey and five others. The case pertains to the murder of Kaushal and Krishna Devi in Naviganj village. The initial probe ended in a closure due to insufficient evidence, but new evidence is being sought as the investigation resumes.
The police have initiated a fresh investigation into a 2005 double murder case that implicated a notorious gangster and five others, confirmed officials on Sunday.
Gangster Anupam Dubey, infamous for around 60 criminal cases, along with his brother and associates, allegedly gunned down their relatives, Kaushal and Krishna Devi, in Bewar area's Naviganj village on August 6, 2005. The victims' daughter promptly lodged an FIR naming the six accused.
While the initial investigation, overseen by the Bewar police and later the Etah Crime Branch, concluded without sufficient evidence, a renewed plea by the complainant has prompted the Superintendent of Police to order a new probe. Documents from the earlier inquiry are being retrieved, and fresh evidence will be gathered.
