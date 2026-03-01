Left Menu

CBSE Postpones Middle East Exams Amid Conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the class 10 and 12 board exams in the Middle East, scheduled for March 2, due to the Iran-Israel conflict. The affected countries include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. New dates will be revealed later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:55 IST
CBSE Postpones Middle East Exams Amid Conflict
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of class 10 and 12 board exams in the Middle East, scheduled for March 2, due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that new examination dates would be disclosed at a later time. The countries affected by this decision include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The board plans to reassess the situation on March 3 and will make further decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.

TRENDING

1
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

 India
2
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

 Global
4
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026