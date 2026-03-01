CBSE Postpones Middle East Exams Amid Conflict

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the postponement of class 10 and 12 board exams in the Middle East, scheduled for March 2, due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that new examination dates would be disclosed at a later time. The countries affected by this decision include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The board plans to reassess the situation on March 3 and will make further decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.