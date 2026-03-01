Bengali Actor Subhashree Ganguly's Dubai Dilemma Amid Regional Tensions

Bengali actor Subhashree Ganguly and her son Yuvaan find themselves in a precarious situation as they are stranded in Dubai amidst escalating tensions following Iranian attacks in the region. The actor's family reports they are currently safe in a hotel in Palm Jumeirah, despite the advisories issued by local authorities urging residents to stay indoors.

Film director and Trinamool Congress MLA, Raj Chakraborty, Subhashree's husband, expressed concern given their son's presence, though he reassures that local friends and relatives are providing necessary assistance. Chakraborty, who is in Kolkata with their daughter, Yaalini, remains optimistic about their safe return without seeking government aid.

The tensions in the region have grown since Saturday, when Iran reportedly conducted attacks across the United Arab Emirates, sparking widespread unease. Other Indians, including actress Sonal Chauhan and PV Sindhu, share similar predicaments in the affected areas, highlighting the urgency for safety and repatriation efforts.