Left Menu

Hero Electric unveils new model; to launch in next quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 11:41 IST
Hero Electric unveils new model; to launch in next quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Hero Electric on Tuesday unveiled a new two-wheeler Hero Eddy for the domestic market.

The electric scooter is easy to manoeuver product that strikes a perfect balance between technology and convenience to fulfil the need for short-distance commutes to next-door coffee shops, golf courses and gymnasium etc, the company said in a statement.

Hero Eddy comes with features like find my bike, large boot space, follow me headlamps and reverse mode.

The electric scooter comes in two colours –- yellow and light blue -- and would not require any license or registration.

Hero Electric plans to launch the product in the next quarter.

“We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence, combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual's conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience,'' Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal noted.

The company is confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice, offering comfort and necessity, he added.

Hero Electric rolls out products from its Ludhiana-based manufacturing plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022