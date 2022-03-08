Left Menu

Zypp Electric to hire, train 3,000 women as delivery partners by 2022

Zypp Electric Co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta said EVs will create a new opportunity for women driver partners to enter into gig delivery workforce as e-scooters are easy to drive and have gearless controls with speed calibration which are easy and comfortable to learn and drive around the city for all gender types.

Electric vehicle logistics firm Zypp Electric on Tuesday said it will hire and train 3,000 women as delivery partners by the end of 2022 as part of plans to expand its driver partner community to 25,000. Zypp, which has 3,000 delivery riders, said new delivery partners will further empower it to enhance sustainable delivery capabilities within the company. ''As women continue to become an integral part of the industry, it is important to put aside gender biases and have women working on the ground in male dominant roles like in the rider or technology team at Zypp,'' Zypp Electric Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer Rashi Agarwal said in a statement. She further said,''We are committed to creating equal opportunities for both men and women to offer them a platform to transform their lives.'' The company said it is also working on a long-term goal to have at least 50 per cent of the total employee strength to be women. Zypp Electric Co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta said EVs will create a new opportunity for women driver partners to enter into gig delivery workforce as e-scooters are easy to drive and have gearless controls with speed calibration which are easy and comfortable to learn and drive around the city for all gender types. ''Coupled with Zypp technology backed charging infrastructure and app based maintenance support, it'll be a smooth ride for the entire delivery partner ecosystem to go electric with easy rental plans,'' he added.

