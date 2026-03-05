Uncontested Path: NDA Secures Rajya Sabha Seats

In a political development in Assam, three candidates from the ruling NDA filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha seats on Thursday. BJP's Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala, along with Pramod Boro from the UPPL, are set to be elected unopposed as the opposition lacks sufficient strength.

The outgoing members, whose terms will expire on April 9, include BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita, Rameswar Teli, and independent Ajit Kumar Bhuyan. Mohan, currently a cabinet minister in Assam, and Gowala, who arrived on a bicycle, have officially submitted their nominations, accompanied by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Boro will represent the UPPL as its second member in the Rajya Sabha, joining other prominent figures from the BJP and allied parties. The NDA holds a strong position in the 126-member Assam assembly, ensuring the smooth transition of its nominees to the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)