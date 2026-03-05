Left Menu

Uncontested Path: NDA Secures Rajya Sabha Seats

Three NDA candidates, BJP's Jogen Mohan, Terash Gowala, and UPPL's Pramod Boro, filed their Rajya Sabha nominations in Assam, poised for uncontested victory due to the opposition's insufficient numbers. The terms of the current members are about to end, paving the way for this uncontested election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:59 IST
Uncontested Path: NDA Secures Rajya Sabha Seats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a political development in Assam, three candidates from the ruling NDA filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha seats on Thursday. BJP's Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala, along with Pramod Boro from the UPPL, are set to be elected unopposed as the opposition lacks sufficient strength.

The outgoing members, whose terms will expire on April 9, include BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita, Rameswar Teli, and independent Ajit Kumar Bhuyan. Mohan, currently a cabinet minister in Assam, and Gowala, who arrived on a bicycle, have officially submitted their nominations, accompanied by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Boro will represent the UPPL as its second member in the Rajya Sabha, joining other prominent figures from the BJP and allied parties. The NDA holds a strong position in the 126-member Assam assembly, ensuring the smooth transition of its nominees to the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

 India
2
China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

Tensions Rise as Missiles and Drones Hit Nakhchivan Airport

 Azerbaijan
4
Tension Rises as US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

Tension Rises as US Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Warship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026