Drone Strike in the Black Sea: Impact on Ukrainian Maritime Exports

A Russian drone has caused damage to a civilian, Panama-flagged vessel transporting corn near the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, according to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority.

The ship was attacked while leaving the port, leading to an injured crew member. The vessel, named 'BULL,' refused external assistance and continued on to the Bosphorus Strait.

As attacks on crucial port infrastructure continue, Ukraine faces increased logistics and freight expenses, impacting local businesses and their abilities to compete globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)