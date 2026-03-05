Left Menu

Revolt in Palakkad: Sasi's Battle for Integrity

Former CPI(M) MLA P K Sasi criticizes the party's Palakkad district leadership during a convention of dissidents. Alleging corruption and illegal activities, Sasi highlights the plight of those punished for speaking out. The convention anticipates his independent run in the Ottapalam assembly election.

  • India

P K Sasi, a former CPI(M) MLA, openly criticized the party's district leadership at a convention of dissidents in Chandranagar, Palakkad. Sasi has recently stepped down as chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation and plans to contest as an independent in the Ottapalam constituency for the upcoming assembly election.

Sasi accused the district leadership of corruption, including illegal spirit trade, and penalizing members who opposed these activities. He claimed that sincere party leaders have suffered demotions or suspensions for their resistance. The convention, organized by disaffected members, rallied for change in CPI(M)'s local governance.

The ex-MLA singled out CPI(M) district secretary E N Suresh Babu as a controversial figure, alleging that Babu influenced party committees for personal gain. Dissatisfaction with leadership has reportedly driven members to leave, weakening the party's hold in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

