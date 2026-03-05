Left Menu

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. Tanker in Gulf

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have claimed responsibility for striking a U.S. tanker in the northern part of the Gulf. According to state media, the vessel is reported to be on fire. The Guards assert that during times of war, passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be under Iran's control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:03 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. Tanker in Gulf
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a bold move, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Thursday that they have targeted a U.S. tanker in the northern Gulf, resulting in the vessel catching fire.

State media reports from Iran indicate that the attack underscores Tehran's insistence on exerting its influence over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, particularly during wartime.

The incident has raised tensions in the region, with the Revolutionary Guards stating their control over the Strait during conflicts.

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Surge: Global Impact Looms

Middle East Tensions Surge: Global Impact Looms

 Global
2
We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone: PM Modi after talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict ...

 India
3
Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

Innovision Ltd Sets IPO for Public Subscription

 India
4
China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

China Charts New Tech Frontier with Ambitious Five-Year Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026