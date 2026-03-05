Iran's Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. Tanker in Gulf
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have claimed responsibility for striking a U.S. tanker in the northern part of the Gulf. According to state media, the vessel is reported to be on fire. The Guards assert that during times of war, passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be under Iran's control.
Updated: 05-03-2026 13:03 IST
In a bold move, Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Thursday that they have targeted a U.S. tanker in the northern Gulf, resulting in the vessel catching fire.
State media reports from Iran indicate that the attack underscores Tehran's insistence on exerting its influence over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, particularly during wartime.
The incident has raised tensions in the region, with the Revolutionary Guards stating their control over the Strait during conflicts.
