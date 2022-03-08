Left Menu

Malaysia to reopen borders April 1 after two years

Malaysia will reopen its borders on April 1 after two years and lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on businesses as it moves to restore normal life, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Tuesday.Ismail said the decision was a result of the countrys high vaccination rate, low hospital bed usage by COVID-19 patients and small percentage of serious cases.The move allows us all to return back to an almost normal life after almost two years at war with COVID-19, he said in a national broadcast.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:15 IST
Malaysia to reopen borders April 1 after two years
Ismail Sabri Yaakob Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia will reopen its borders on April 1 after two years and lift remaining coronavirus restrictions on businesses as it moves to restore normal life, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced Tuesday.

Ismail said the decision was a result of the country's high vaccination rate, low hospital bed usage by COVID-19 patients, and a small percentage of serious cases.

The move "allows us all to return to an almost normal life after almost two years at war with COVID-19,'' he said in a national broadcast. "Most importantly, Malaysia is now an open destination.'' Malaysia shut its borders in March 2020. Since then, 99 percent of adult Malaysians have received two doses of vaccine, and 64 percent have also received a booster shot. Vaccinations for teenagers have also reached a high level and the government recently started shots for children between ages 5 and 11.

New daily cases have risen sharply to above 25,000 in recent weeks due to the omicron strain but less than 1 percent have been categorized as serious.

Ismail said the use of face masks is still compulsory in public places and foreigners must download and use a government cellphone app.

From April 1, fully vaccinated travelers will not need to undergo quarantine after entering Malaysia but must be tested two days before traveling and within 24 hours of their arrival. All remaining restrictions on opening hours and capacities for businesses, places of worship, and events involving large crowds will also be lifted, Ismail added.

Australia, Singapore, and Thailand have also recently eased entry restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022