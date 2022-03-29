Boeing appoints Ted Colbert as CEO of defense and space business

Boeing Co on Monday appointed Ted Colbert as president and chief executive officer of its defense, space and security business.

Colbert succeeds Leanne Caret, a long-time company executive who had taken over the defense division in 2016. The company named Stephanie Pope as president and CEO of Boeing Global Services (BGS), succeeding Colbert.

The leadership changes will be effective April 1, Boeing said.

