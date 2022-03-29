Sensex jumps over 350 points; Nifty above 17,300

Left Menu

Benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 350 points on Tuesday following gains in index majors HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE barometer jumped 350.16 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 57,943.65. During the day, it rallied 408.04 points or 0.70 per cent to 58,001.53.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 103.30 points or 0.60 per cent to settle at 17,325.30.

From the 30-share pack, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Infosys and ICICI Bank were among the lead gainers.

On the other hand, ITC, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC were among the laggards.

In the previous trade, the BSE barometer climbed 231.29 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 57,593.49. The NSE Nifty recovered 69 points or 0.40 per cent to 17,222.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Shanghai settled marginally lower.

European markets were trading with gains ahead of peace talks between warring Ukraine and Russia in Turkey.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude recovered 0.52 per cent to USD 113.1 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 801.41 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

