Clutch named Conversion Perk Chandigarh's leading PPC management company for 2022

Chandigarh [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): Conversion Perk has been named the Top PPC Management Company in Chandigarh Tricity and 2nd in India by Clutch - a famous B2B rating website. Receiving this award is no small feat for any organization. This year, Conversion Perk got this award by overtaking the big giants of Pay-Per-Click advertising in a short span of 4 years and developing its unique identity in Tricity and India.

Devjeet Singh - Managing Director, Conversion Perk, said - We feel thrilled to share that our approach to PPC marketing is acknowledged and appreciated by our clients and industry experts. PPC is the primary advertising model on which Conversion Perk works ceaselessly to provide high ROAS by lowering ACoS. He also added - We could not have won this award without our amazing clients. We are thankful to those who evaluated how our services impacted their businesses and left a review on Clutch.

Clutch is a B2B rating and reviews firm based in Washington, DC. Companies must exhibit an unusually high ability to deliver top-tier work to their clients to be eligible for a Clutch Leader Award. Their independent analysts conduct interviews with the former clients of companies listed on their site and celebrate the leading service providers yearly through their Leaders Award. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing by over 50 per cent a year. Conversion Perk is a team of digital marketing experts eager to take your business goals to the next level.

The entire team of Conversion Perk is passionate to work about boosting revenue, driving sales, and thriving for better results every day. It has a group of professionals powered by experience and passion who thrive to keep highly-recognized local and global brands ahead with their advanced digital sense. Within just a small-time span of 4 years, Conversion Perk makes its place among top PPC leaders. It's a significant achievement, which is only possible due to the hard work, dedication, and detailed understanding of the client's requirements.

Launched in 2018, Conversion Perk leaves footprints in PPC marketing with every passing year. And holding the #2 position in the list of the Top PPC management firms in India proves it. Conversion Perk has the industry's top PPC experts who make this happen because of their deep knowledge of Pay Per Click marketing. And this is not the only marketing field where this organization deals. With the growing demand for SEO, Content, Designing, and Social Media, Conversion Perk has professionals in all these departments, making it a complete digital marketing solution!

