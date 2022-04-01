Left Menu

Belstar Microfinance raises Rs 275 cr from Affirma Capital, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:24 IST
Belstar Microfinance raises Rs 275 cr from Affirma Capital, others
  • Country:
  • India

Belstar Microfinance Limited (BML), a subsidiary of Muthoot Finance Ltd, on Friday said it has raised equity capital of Rs 275 crore from a new investor Affirma Capital and others.

Existing investors Muthoot Finance and Maj Invest also participated in the latest funding round.

The funding will help the microfinance player to strengthen its balance sheet and also support in growing the loan book, Muthoot Finance Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said in a release.

BML is an RBI-registered microfinance NBFC, and a subsidiary company where Muthoot Finance holds 70.01 per cent stake.

For the nine months ended FY22, its loan portfolio increased by 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,836 crore as against Rs 2,886 crore in the year-ago period.

During the third quarter of FY22, its loan portfolio rose by Rs 482 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022