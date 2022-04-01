Belstar Microfinance raises Rs 275 cr from Affirma Capital, others
- Country:
- India
Belstar Microfinance Limited (BML), a subsidiary of Muthoot Finance Ltd, on Friday said it has raised equity capital of Rs 275 crore from a new investor Affirma Capital and others.
Existing investors Muthoot Finance and Maj Invest also participated in the latest funding round.
The funding will help the microfinance player to strengthen its balance sheet and also support in growing the loan book, Muthoot Finance Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said in a release.
BML is an RBI-registered microfinance NBFC, and a subsidiary company where Muthoot Finance holds 70.01 per cent stake.
For the nine months ended FY22, its loan portfolio increased by 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,836 crore as against Rs 2,886 crore in the year-ago period.
During the third quarter of FY22, its loan portfolio rose by Rs 482 crore.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Direct tax collection soars 48 pc in FY22, advance tax payment up 41 pc
Advance tax collections jump 41 pc to Rs 6.63 lakh cr; net direct tax collections soar to Rs 13.63 lakh cr in FY22: Official statement.
Devolution of state share in central taxes put at Rs 8.17 lakh cr in FY23, revised estimate of Rs 7.45 lakh cr for FY22 already released: FM.
NMDC produces record 40 MT iron ore, aims 42 MT output in FY22
Stamp duty, registration fee mop-up crosses Rs 1 lakh cr in 8 months of FY22: Report