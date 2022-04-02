U.S. NTSB team departs for China to take part in Boeing crash probe
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 00:35 IST
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Friday its team has departed for China to participate in the Chinese investigation of the March 21 crash of a China Eastern Airlines flight of a Boeing 737-800 jet that killed 132 people.
The NTSB said "investigators will limit interactions with those outside of investigation similar to safety protocols at Beijing Olympics, which will allow them to begin work immediately without a quarantine."
