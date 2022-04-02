SAI releases Rs 7.22 crore as out of pocket allowance to 2509 Khelo India athletes

The Sports Authority of India has released a total of Rs 7.22 crore as an out of pocket allowance for as many as 2,509 Khelo India athletes across 21 disciplines, including para sports, for the months of January to March.

''A financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakh is allocated for each residential athlete training at the accredited academies as per the annual Khelo India scholarship scheme. That includes an out of pocket allowance of Rs 1.20 lakh,'' a SAI release stated.

The out of allowance (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) is transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, food, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy where the athlete trains.

It also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes. The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme.

