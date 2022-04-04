Left Menu

Poland's National Recovery Plan will not be approved by the EU anytime soon, PM says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-04-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 13:17 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
Poland's National Recovery Plan will not be approved by the EU for some time yet, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday, adding that he hoped a deal might be reached in April or early May.

Now, such a deal is impossible, he added, as Poland is a sovereign nation and will define its boundaries as such.

