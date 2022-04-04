Poland's National Recovery Plan will not be approved by the EU anytime soon, PM says
04-04-2022
Poland's National Recovery Plan will not be approved by the EU for some time yet, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday, adding that he hoped a deal might be reached in April or early May.
Now, such a deal is impossible, he added, as Poland is a sovereign nation and will define its boundaries as such.
