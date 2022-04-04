Poland's National Recovery Plan will not be approved by the EU anytime soon, PM says

Poland's National Recovery Plan will not be approved by the EU for some time yet, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday, adding that he hoped a deal might be reached in April or early May.

Now, such a deal is impossible, he added, as Poland is a sovereign nation and will define its boundaries as such.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)