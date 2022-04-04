MP: Woman, 2 children killed in road accident in Rewa

A woman and her son and daughter were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a multi-utility vehicle near Lalgaon Kalvari road in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place on Sunday and the three succumbed to injuries on Monday, the official said.

''Shivkali Saket (48), her son Gendalal (21) and daughter Tara (20) were on their way to buy jewellery for Gendalal's marriage. Gendalal was riding the motorcycle,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Shivkumar Verma said.

