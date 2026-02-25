Tragic End: Accused and Victim Found Hanging in Madhya Pradesh

The tragic discovery of two bodies hanging from a tree in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, has left the community in shock. Jitendra Dhakad, a 19-year-old recently released on bail following accusations of rape, was found alongside a 17-year-old girl with a mangalsutra around her neck.

Authorities, suspecting a possible love affair, reported the couple missing on February 24. The potential implications of a tragic love story unfold as police continue to investigate whether this was a double suicide or if other factors were involved. The absence of a suicide note adds to the mystery.

Police officer Gabbar Singh Gurjar stated that further legal proceedings will depend on the results of the postmortem and interviews with family members, following the mysterious demise of the accused and the alleged victim, both key figures in an ongoing legal case.