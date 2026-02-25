Left Menu

Tragic End: Accused and Victim Found Hanging in Madhya Pradesh

In Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, the bodies of Jitendra Dhakad, an accused out on bail in a rape case, and a 17-year-old victim were found hanging from a tree. A mangalsutra was around the girl's neck, suggesting deeper ties. Police are investigating the incident's cause, suspecting suicide or foul play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:51 IST
Tragic End: Accused and Victim Found Hanging in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of two bodies hanging from a tree in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, has left the community in shock. Jitendra Dhakad, a 19-year-old recently released on bail following accusations of rape, was found alongside a 17-year-old girl with a mangalsutra around her neck.

Authorities, suspecting a possible love affair, reported the couple missing on February 24. The potential implications of a tragic love story unfold as police continue to investigate whether this was a double suicide or if other factors were involved. The absence of a suicide note adds to the mystery.

Police officer Gabbar Singh Gurjar stated that further legal proceedings will depend on the results of the postmortem and interviews with family members, following the mysterious demise of the accused and the alleged victim, both key figures in an ongoing legal case.

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement

 India
2
Delhi Expands Atal Canteens Near Hospitals for Better Accessibility

Delhi Expands Atal Canteens Near Hospitals for Better Accessibility

 India
3
NCP Leader Calls for Realistic Governance Amid Maharashtra Challenges

NCP Leader Calls for Realistic Governance Amid Maharashtra Challenges

 India
4
FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026