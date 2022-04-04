Left Menu

IndiGo suspends pilots for planning strike to protest pay cuts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:30 IST
IndiGo has suspended a few pilots who were planning to organise a strike on Tuesday to protest against the pay cuts that were implemented during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, sources said on Monday.

During the peak of the pandemic, India's largest airline had cut the salaries of its pilots by as much as 30 per cent.

On April 1, the airline announced its decision to increase the salaries of pilots by 8 per cent. It said that another hike of 6.5 per cent will be implemented from November onwards in case there are no disruptions.

However, a section of pilots remained unsatisfied and decided to organise a strike, sources said.

Therefore, a few of them were suspended by the airline, they added.

In a statement, the airline said, ''We confirm that a handful of IndiGo pilots have been suspended from duty for indulging in activities that are in contravention to the terms of their employment and in violation of the code of conduct of the company.” PTI DSP SMN SMN

