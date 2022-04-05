Tredence Inc to hire 500 employees this year
Data science solutions provider Tredence Inc on Tuesday said it plans to hire 500 employees by the end of this year.Currently, the company has over 1,600 employees.Expanding our reach into new talent markets is a critical component of our growth plan.
- Country:
- India
Data science solutions provider Tredence Inc on Tuesday said it plans to hire 500 employees by the end of this year.
Currently, the company has over 1,600 employees.
''Expanding our reach into new talent markets is a critical component of our growth plan. We plan to do so by constantly looking for top-tier talent in new regions and partnering with premier institutes like IIT-Madras to focus on training and talent development,'' Tredence CEO and Co-Founder Shub Bhowmick said in a statement. Tredence has been hiring engineering graduates, lateral recruits, and domain experts to fuel the company's growth in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram. ''Expansion and addition of new India delivery centers signifies an exciting chapter for us as we continue to build groundbreaking data science solutions for global industries. Setting up new delivery and talent centers in India reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the market and aligns with our growth imperatives,'' Tredence Chief Operating Officer Harish Gudi added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Second India-Australia virtual summit to kick-off today
Tennis-Swiatek blows away Sakkari to win windswept Indian Wells
Tennis-Wounded Fritz ends Nadal win streak to lift Indian Wells title
Indian economist Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on multilateralism
FIH Hockey Pro League: Mandeep scores in dying moments as India edge past Argentina 4-3