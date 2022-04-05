Tredence Inc to hire 500 employees this year

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:32 IST
Data science solutions provider Tredence Inc on Tuesday said it plans to hire 500 employees by the end of this year.

Currently, the company has over 1,600 employees.

''Expanding our reach into new talent markets is a critical component of our growth plan. We plan to do so by constantly looking for top-tier talent in new regions and partnering with premier institutes like IIT-Madras to focus on training and talent development,'' Tredence CEO and Co-Founder Shub Bhowmick said in a statement. Tredence has been hiring engineering graduates, lateral recruits, and domain experts to fuel the company's growth in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gurugram. ''Expansion and addition of new India delivery centers signifies an exciting chapter for us as we continue to build groundbreaking data science solutions for global industries. Setting up new delivery and talent centers in India reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the market and aligns with our growth imperatives,'' Tredence Chief Operating Officer Harish Gudi added.

