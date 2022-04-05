Left Menu

PIA bars its captains and first officers from observing fast during Ramzan

Pakistans national flag carrier PIA has barred its captains and first officers from observing fast in the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramzan.The Pakistan International Airlines PIA order has come in the backdrop of its plane crash in Karachi two years ago in which around 100 passengers, including crew members were killed. Ramzan, which began on April 2, culminates with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 05-04-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:56 IST
PIA bars its captains and first officers from observing fast during Ramzan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's national flag carrier PIA has barred its captains and first officers from observing fast in the ongoing Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

The Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) order has come in the backdrop of its plane crash in Karachi two years ago in which around 100 passengers, including crew members were killed. The pilot of that plane was observing fast.

According to PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, a safety bulletin has been issued for the cockpit crew.

''The cockpit crew has been banned from working while fasting for medical reasons. Those who do not want to skip fast are entitled to take leave,'' he said and added fasting cabin crew members would not be allowed to operate a flight while fasting.

Another official said there is no denying the importance of fasting, however, performing the duties on the flight while fasting can have adverse effects on health.

''Operating flight while fasting can be a threat not only to the individual but also to everyone on board,'' he said.

During Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims across the world fast from dawn to dusk. Ramzan, which began on April 2, culminates with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022