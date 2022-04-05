India full of entrepreneurial energy, Stand Up India part of efforts to further progress: PM
The Stand-Up India Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe ST borrowers and women borrowers.In a tweet, Modi said, India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the Stand Up India initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity 6YearsofStandUpIndia.
- Country:
- India
India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the 'Stand Up India' initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. The Stand-Up India Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe (ST) borrowers and women borrowers.
In a tweet, Modi said, ''India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the 'Stand Up India' initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity #6YearsofStandUpIndia''. He also tagged a series of tweets from the MyGovIndia handle which highlight various facets of the 'Stand Up India' initiative.
''Promoting entrepreneurship at the grass-root level! Stand Up India adds #NariShakti to the nation's growth story. #6YearsOfStandUpIndia,'' MyGovIndia said in a tweet.
The government handle shared case studies of people who were benefited through the initiative.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- NariShakti
- MyGovIndia
- Modi
- India
- Promoting
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi inspected antiquities which have returned from Australia: Govt sources.
The culprits (in the Birbhum killings) should not be forgiven : Narendra Modi speaking virtually at Victoria Memorial.
Central Govt willing to help state in any way required in bringing perpetrators (Birbhum killings) to justice: Narendra Modi.
New book on PM Narendra Modi's tackling of national security crises released by MoS External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi
PM Narendra Modi extends greetings on the commencement of Ramzan