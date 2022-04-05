Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:17 IST
India full of entrepreneurial energy, Stand Up India part of efforts to further progress: PM
India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the 'Stand Up India' initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. The Stand-Up India Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore to scheduled caste or scheduled tribe (ST) borrowers and women borrowers.

In a tweet, Modi said, ''India is full of entrepreneurial energy and the 'Stand Up India' initiative is a part of the ongoing efforts to channelise this spirit to further progress and prosperity #6YearsofStandUpIndia''. He also tagged a series of tweets from the MyGovIndia handle which highlight various facets of the 'Stand Up India' initiative.

''Promoting entrepreneurship at the grass-root level! Stand Up India adds #NariShakti to the nation's growth story. #6YearsOfStandUpIndia,'' MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

The government handle shared case studies of people who were benefited through the initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

