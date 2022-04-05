Estonia closes two Russian consulates, expels staff
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:36 IST
Estonia ordered the closure of two Russian consulates in the country and told staff to leave the country, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, emulating a similar move by neighbouring Latvia.
Russian consular staff will have to leave from April 30, the statement said.
