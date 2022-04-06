Left Menu

HAL ties up with Israel Aerospace Industries to convert civil aircraft to multi mission tanker transport aircraft

Under the pact, HAL will convert pre-owned Civil Passenger aircraft into air refueling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement on Wednesday. President IAI and CEO, Boaz Levy, said in his message We are proud to come together with our counterparts to bring our best value MMTT solution in India, while utilising local resources to manufacture and market the platform.

06-04-2022
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has entered into an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert Civil (Passenger) aircraft to Multi Mission Tanker Transport (MMTT) aircraft in India. Under the pact, HAL will convert pre-owned Civil (Passenger) aircraft into air refueling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement on Wednesday. The move will provide India's defense ecosystem with new capabilities and cost effective solutions in the market, it said. The MoU will facilitate HAL and IAI's decades' long expertise in developing, manufacturing and producing leading defence platforms, the statement said. The scope of MoU also covers "passenger to freighter aircraft" conversion along with MMTT conversions. "We are glad to join hands with our long standing partner IAI in this venture of MMTT conversion business which is one of the strategic diversification avenues identified by HAL", said HAL CMD, R Madhavan. President IAI and CEO, Boaz Levy, said in his message: "We are proud to come together with our counterparts to bring our best value MMTT solution in India, while utilising local resources to manufacture and market the platform. By collaborating with HAL and bringing conversion directly to India, we are supporting the 'Make in India' campaign".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

