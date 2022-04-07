Left Menu

Russia summons Finnish ambassador after seizure of Russian art

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:08 IST
Russia summons Finnish ambassador after seizure of Russian art
Russia's foreign ministry said it had summoned the Finnish ambassador to Moscow on Thursday to protest at Helsinki's decision to seize works of art belonging to Russian museums.

Finnish customs said on Wednesday they had stopped works of art worth around 42 million euros ($46 million) from being returned to Russia last weekend due to European Union sanctions, and would consult with Brussels on their status as luxury goods.

