WR to get Vistadome coach for Mumbai-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express from Apr 11

The Western Railway has decided to attach a Vistadome coach, which provides panoramic view, to the Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Shatabdi Express on a temporary basis from April 11, an official said on Thursday.

The Shatabdi Express is the second train on the Western Railway to be attached with a Vistadome coach, and its first train from Mumbai to have the coach with a panoramic view.

On the Central Railway, the Deccan Express on the Mumbai-Pune route and some other trains departing from Mumbai are being run with Vistadome coaches. As per a release issued by the Western Railway, the Vistadome coach, with large glass windows and roof for panoramic view, will provide an enhanced travelling experience to passengers.

The Shatabdi Express will be augmented with a Vistadome Coach temporarily from April 11 to May 10, said Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of the Western Railway.

''The Vistadome coach has large glass windows, glass roof, rotating seats and an observation lounge, so passengers can catch breathtaking views,'' Thakur said.

The coach has the capacity to seat 44 passengers and can be booked at PRS counters and IRCTC website from April 9, he said.

According to Western Railway officials, the fare of the Vistadome coach will be known once the train is available for booking.

