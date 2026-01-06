Left Menu

High Court Reviews IRCTC Scam Charges Against Political Figures

The Delhi High Court is evaluating a plea by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav against charges in the alleged IRCTC scam. The case, involving significant figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav, concerns irregularities in hotel contracts during his ministerial tenure. Charges include cheating and criminal conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:01 IST
High Court Reviews IRCTC Scam Charges Against Political Figures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding a petition filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav challenging charges in the IRCTC scam case.

This plea also intertwines with another by Lalu Prasad Yadav set for hearing on January 14, alongside Tejashwi's petition, highlighting further complexities in this high-profile case.

The charges stem from alleged manipulations in the tender process for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation hotels. The court's findings suggest potential crony capitalism, inciting significant legal scrutiny and public interest.

TRENDING

1
Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

Justice March Puts Pressure on Bangladesh-India Ties Over Hadi’s Killing

 Global
2
Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

Chilling Temperatures Grip Rajasthan: Schools Extend Winter Break

 India
3
Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

Siddaramaiah: A Record-Breaking Political Journey

 India
4
Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Mamata Banerjee's Clash with the Election Commission: Allegations of Elector...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026