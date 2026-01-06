High Court Reviews IRCTC Scam Charges Against Political Figures

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding a petition filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav challenging charges in the IRCTC scam case.

This plea also intertwines with another by Lalu Prasad Yadav set for hearing on January 14, alongside Tejashwi's petition, highlighting further complexities in this high-profile case.

The charges stem from alleged manipulations in the tender process for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation hotels. The court's findings suggest potential crony capitalism, inciting significant legal scrutiny and public interest.