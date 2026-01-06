High Court Reviews IRCTC Scam Charges Against Political Figures
The Delhi High Court is evaluating a plea by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav against charges in the alleged IRCTC scam. The case, involving significant figures like Lalu Prasad Yadav, concerns irregularities in hotel contracts during his ministerial tenure. Charges include cheating and criminal conspiracy.
The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding a petition filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav challenging charges in the IRCTC scam case.
This plea also intertwines with another by Lalu Prasad Yadav set for hearing on January 14, alongside Tejashwi's petition, highlighting further complexities in this high-profile case.
The charges stem from alleged manipulations in the tender process for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation hotels. The court's findings suggest potential crony capitalism, inciting significant legal scrutiny and public interest.
