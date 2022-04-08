Separatist commander says missile strike on railway station is Ukrainian "provocation" - TASS

A commander from the self-proclaimed Donestsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine said a missile strike on Friday on a railway station in Kramatorsk where about 30 people were killed was a Ukrainian "provocation", the TASS news agency reported.

Ukraine's state railway company said two Russian missiles had struck a station in the city of Kramatorsk being used by civilians trying to evacuate from areas under bombardment by Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)