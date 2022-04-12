Left Menu

CDC eases COVID travel assessment for Saudi Arabia, Myanmar, Haiti

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:05 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday eased its COVID-19 travel ratings for Saudi Arabia, Myanmar and Haiti.

The CDC said it had changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for the three countries to "Level 1: Low" from "Level 4: Very High," which urges Americans to avoid travel to those locations.

In recent weeks, the CDC has been easing ratings on a number of countries around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The CDC also on Monday lowered to "Level 1" ratings for Bangladesh, Philippines, and Saint Kitts and Nevis from "Level 2: Moderate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

