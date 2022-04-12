Left Menu

SIA, IESA ink pact to boost semiconductor co-operation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 22:19 IST
  • India

Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), a top trade body representing the US semiconductor industry, on Tuesday inked a pact with India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA).

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked on Tuesday aims to foster collaboration and identify potential opportunities between the two countries in the semiconductor sector, according to a statement.

Under the MoU, both associations will assist each other as the main counterpart organisation on semiconductor-related matters within India and the US as well as co-organise meetings between member companies to promote cooperation on issues of mutual interest. The two sides will also co-organise joint events to explore potential opportunities for US-India cooperation within the global semiconductor value chain.

Headquartered in Washington DC, SIA represents 99 per cent of the US semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-US chip firms, while IESA is the premier Indian trade body focused on the development of vibrant Indian semiconductor and ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) ecosystem and promoting Brand India.

