Left Menu

China's March exports grow despite virus; imports flat

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 11:37 IST
China's March exports grow despite virus; imports flat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's exports rose 15.7% in March over a year earlier while imports were flat due to disruptions from coronavirus outbreaks.

Exports rose to $276.1 billion despite anti-virus controls in Shanghai and other industrial centers that caused factories to reduce production, customs data showed Wednesday. Imports rose less than 1% to $228.7 billion.

The ruling Communist Party "zero-tolerance" anti-virus strategy is weighing on consumer and factory activity by confining most of Shanghai's 25 million people to their homes and suspended access to other manufacturing centers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022