ActiMedia PR and Digital Takes Home Prestigious IPRCCA's 'Fashion and Lifestyle Agency of The Year' Award

Also wins three gold, one silver and one bronze across categories for brands like Bacardi NH7 Weekender, NODWIN Gaming, De Beers Forevermark and KASHISH LGBTQIA Film Fest 2021 New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) ActiMedia PR and Digital, a boutique communications consultancy, has won the ‘Fashion and Lifestyle Agency of the Year’ award at the 12th edition of exchange4media’s India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA). The event, held at the Hyatt Regency hotel in New Delhi on April 8, 2022, was attended by the stalwarts of the industry. ActiMedia PR and Digital caters to a diverse set of clients across hospitality, e-commerce, travel and CSR but is known for its specialized client-consultation in the lifestyle, luxury and fashion categories. The agency also took home three gold, one silver and one bronze award for the exceptional strategy, planning and execution of various brand campaigns.

These are 1. Gold - Arts and Music - Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2. Gold - Esports and Gaming - NODWIN Gaming 3. Gold - CSR and Not-for-profit (Beyond Metro) - KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2021 4. Silver - Thought Leadership - De Beers Forevermark Diamonds 5. Bronze - CSR and Not-for-profit - KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival 2021 “We are delighted and honoured to receive these awards! We have specialised in fashion and lifestyle right from our inception over two-decades ago and have been blessed with some great clients who’ve repeatedly shown their faith in us over the years. A big ‘Thank You’ to our clients as well as to our super-passionate teams across India who make great things happen,” said Amitabh Saksena, Founder and Managing Director, ActiMedia PR and Digital. This year’s IPRCCA awards received a staggering 550+ entries. The jury was chaired by B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, and Dr.Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media group and included prominent Heads of Corporate Communications of companies like Fortis Healthcare, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd., Tata Teleservices Limited, ICICI Bank, Frost & Sullivan, Jaguar Group, Biocon Group & Biocon Biologics, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), The Oberoi Group and PhonePe, to name a few.

Winners were selected on the basis of the challenge, clarity of insights and creativity, alignment between goals, strategy and execution as well as measurable results. Image: ActiMedia PR and Digital Won IPRCCA's 'Fashion and Lifestyle Agency of The Year' Award PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)