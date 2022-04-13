Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1940 hours: DEL58 BIZ-RESULTS-LD INFOSYS Infosys Q4 PAT up 12 pc to Rs 5,686 cr; pegs FY23 revenue growth outlook at 13-15 pc New Delhi: India's second-largest software services firm Infosys on Wednesday posted a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at Rs 5,686 crore, as it projected 13-15 per cent revenue growth for FY23 on the back of a ''strong demand environment'' and ''robust deal pipeline''.

DCM17 BIZ-LD TRADE Exports up 20 pc to $ 42 bn in March; reaches $ 420 bn in FY22 New Delhi: The country's exports in March 2022 rose 19.76 per cent to USD 42.22 billion on account of healthy performance by sectors such as petroleum products, engineering, and leather, even as trade deficit during the month widened to USD 18.51 billion.

DCM29 BIZ-LD SIAM AUTO SALES Auto sales remain in slow lane in FY22; two-wheeler dispatches lowest in 10 years New Delhi: Automobile dispatches from factories to dealerships in India declined by 6 per cent in FY22, with the two-wheeler segment reporting its lowest wholesales in the last 10 years, auto industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

DEL35 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets recoil for third day as HDFC twins weigh; end lower for the week Mumbai: Equity indices gave up early gains to close in the red for the third session on the trot on Wednesday, weighed by selling in banking and finance counters amid inflationary pressures and persistent foreign fund outflows.

DEL28 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee slips 3 paise to settle at 76.18 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee declined 3 paise to close at 76.18 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking the strength of the greenback in the overseas market and weak domestic macroeconomic data.

DEL43 BIZ-TOMAR-MSP Govt still awaiting names from farmers' unions for setting up panel on MSP: Tomar New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the Centre is still awaiting names of members from farmers' unions for setting up a panel on minimum support price (MSP). DCM46 BIZ-POWER-DEMAND Power ministry recommends importing coal for blending to deal with power demand New Delhi: The Union Power Ministry has recommended the import of coal for blending up to 10 per cent to ensure adequate stocks for uninterrupted electricity supply over the next few weeks when power demand is expected to rise further.

DEL42 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 435; silver zooms Rs 1,331 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday jumped Rs 435 to Rs 52,941 per 10 grams, reflecting a rally in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

