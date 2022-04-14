Meet the 16 Startups aiming to take India to the world with Amazon's Global Selling Propel Accelerator

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In February 2022, Amazon India in collaboration with Sequoia Capital India, Fireside Ventures, Accel and DSG Consumer Partners announced the second season of Global Selling Propel Accelerator (AGSP) - an initiative designed to provide dedicated support to emerging Indian brands and early-stage startups in the consumer products space. More than 1000 startups from 150+ cities across India sent in their applications and 16 of them have been chosen as finalists by a multi-disciplined panel. These 16 finalists will undergo an eight-week accelerator featuring 1:1 mentorship with senior Amazon and industry leaders, networking sessions and more. Subsequently, the shortlisted startups will get to showcase their business proposition to partner VC firms and stand to win a total equity free grant of $100,000 from Amazon, as well as free AWS credits worth $10,000.

Abhijit Kamra, Director, Global Trade at Amazon India said "I would like to welcome all the finalists as part of the season 2 of Amazon Global Selling Propel Accelerator. More than one thousand start-ups from 150+ cities across India applied for the program which shows that innovation is no longer limited to just the big cities today. We are really excited to engage with them in creating global brands from India." He added, "Amazon Global Selling, our flagship program to grow Exports from India is witnessing tremendous momentum with increasing interest from exporters across India. With Amazon Global Selling we will continue to make Exports simple and accessible to businesses of all sizes and fulfil our commitment of enabling $10 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025."

Here are the details of the 16 finalists. 1. Almo - The Gurugram-based startup was launched to elevate the experience of modern men through unique styling and couture. Almo aims to cater to men who want more from their wardrobe and do not look at their essential wear as merely a functional necessity but also demand comfort, function, and sustainability at the same time. The team plans to expand to other geographical areas such as the USA, UK, and UAE through the Amazon Accelerator Program.

2. Avishkaar - Already a category leader in robotics and stem education toys, Delhi based Avishkaar is currently present in over 1500 schools across more than 15 countries. They provide a comprehensive platform to teach and learn Coding, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Game Design and Mobile App Development. Through this program, the founders wish to create a strong presence in the United States. 3. Belora - This first 'Made Safe' certified makeup brand across Europe and Asia offers innovative formulas that are high performance, vegan and clean. Launched in 2021, Gurgaon based Belora has seen a cult fan following and very high involvement among women across segments. It took over 2 years of R&D across Europe & India to launch the products. Based on the most stringent formulation policy across the world, it took over 2 years of research to develop Belora into what it is today.

4. EcoRight - A sustainable lifestyle brand that intends to make eco-friendly products mainstream, EcoRight makes bags using organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles. Based in Ahmedabad, EcoRightThey aim to empower consumers by providing durable and aesthetically pleasing alternatives to plastic and fast fashion. Already catering to India, US, UK, EU and Japan through Amazon, the team wishes to connect more consumers to sustainability on a global level. 5. Eske - A premium lifestyle brand based in Mumbai, Eske makes accessories like bags, shoes, belts and more. The brand uses sustainable materials to create high quality and versatile products for customers. The brand believes in providing classic and elegant designs that are timeless and versatile. Through the Propel Accelerator program, the brand plans to penetrate the global ecommerce market.

6. Flatheads - Bengaluru based, Flathead's shoes are designed to be ultra-lightweight- made from materials like bamboo or banana knit fibers. Revamping how customers see shoes, the brand aims to establish the product as "Tees for your feet." With the ambition to take its innovative products to global markets, Flatheads are taking forward their minimal aesthetic style international. 7. Go Desi - Started in 2018 with the mission of making regional packaged food more relevant and accessible to Gen Z and millennial customers. Now, the brand that is based out of Bengaluru, produces more than 5 million POPz (fruit pulp on stick covered in spices) every month across the country. With the Propel Accelerator the brand aims to take indigenous products to the global consumers.

8. Green Cure - An ayurvedic company that was launched to combine German engineering with Indian Ayurveda. Being the first to combine German Herbal Sciences and Indian Ayurveda, Green Cure took 2 years of deep research to create new health solutions. 9. Hathmic - Based in Bengaluru, Hathmic kickstarted its startup journey working with around 732 Farmer Produce Organizations from India to procure raw materials directly from the farmers. Today, the brand caters to around a million customers and with Amazon's Global Selling program, they aim to grow their customer base to over 10 million by the end of this year.

10. IVEI - Started in 2013, IVEI is based out of Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh A design-led brand creating unique utility-based products, IVEI produces writing boards, pin boards, and desk organizers, among others. Being one of the first brands to launch DIY (Do-it-yourself) products for artists IVEI's products like unique canvas, opened a new medium for creating personalized lifestyle products. IVEI believes that the AGSP will help the organization navigate its global journey. 11. Masterchow - A premium D2C brand based out of Delhi, Masterchow aims to disrupt the $3 billion ready-to-cook Asian food market in India. The brand caters to an elevated Asian flavor palette with 100% clean label products. Building on their love for the asian flavors the brand provides their customers with high quality all natural products. It plans to expand into international markets like Dubai, Hong Kong and more via Amazon.

12. Minimalist - A high-performing skincare brand based out of Jaipur, Minimalist was launched in October 2020 with the objective of simplifying skincare using a scientific, problem-solving approach. Currently, Minimalist products are available on Amazon India and UAE, with face serums and sunscreens being their bestsellers. The brand will soon be available on Amazon UK and US too. 13. Shumee - Started in 2014 in Bengaluru, the brand offers an elaborate collection of toys, games, and puzzles that are designed to be simple and open-ended. These products are designed to engage kids in meaningful ways without taking away the simple joy of play. Through Amazon Global Selling, Shumee has already launched its products in United States and UK.

14. Solethreads - A leisure shoe brand based out of Gurgaon, Solethread's founders started the venture as an online first brand. Already showcasing their products on major ecommerce websites, the brand is now in the process of entering the distribution and retail space. Through the program team Solethreads wish to launch their comfy yet stylish shoes in the US, UAE, and Australian markets. 15. Sleepyowl - A Delhi-based D2C company working in the innovative coffee space. Sleepy Owl, catching on to the need for good quality coffee at home that requires minimal effort, innovates with products. The brand wants to disrupt the at-home coffee industry in India and give its patrons the best quality coffee in a convenient format.

16. The Artment - A contemporary home decor label based out of Delhi, The Artment combines different art forms with home decor- and aims to help people reflect their personalities in their homes as illustratively as possible. Having been in the market for 8 years, the Artment looks to forge a new path for its business- serving international customers by leveraging e-commerce exports on Amazon. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

