Rescuers and medics on site of explosion in Kyiv's outskirts - mayor

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 11:42 IST
Rescuers and medics were working on the site of an early Saturday blast on the outskirts of Kyiv, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said in an online post.

The explosion took place in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. It is the southeastern district of Kyiv, on the left bank of Dnipro river.

Klitschko added that information on wounded is being confirmed. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

