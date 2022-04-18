Rustomjee Group Records Rs. 2680 Crores Business for the Year 2021-22 Accounting to 78% Y-o-Y Growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India One of the leading real estate companies in India, Rustomjee Group records sales worth Rs.2680 Cr. for the financial year 2021-22. The brand has recorded a whopping 78% Y-o-Y growth in sales. As per the group, the business has performed extremely well not only in ready-to-move-in projects but also in under-construction projects.

Rustomjee Group’s product portfolio is spread across all segments from affordable housing to uber luxurious homes and everything in between. The winning streak started with the launch of a new project, Rustomjee Bella, a gated community in Bhandup in partnership with TREC. Rustomjee Bella sold 65% inventory in mere 9 months of its launch and the construction pace has been moving at a lightning speed.

Another prominent launch in Q4 of the financial year 2021-22, Rustomjee Uptown Urbania, a premium township in Thane sold an average of 100+ units in a month and saw a footfall of over 3200 unique customers in the same time frame holding a third of the total market share of the relevant segment that says volumes about the brand’s foothold in Thane.

The newly launched project Rustomjee Erika in Bandra East received an overwhelming sales response in just 30 days from its launch.

When it comes to the luxury segment, Rustomjee Group has achieved yet another milestone with Rustomjee Elements receiving OC for the entire project. The year also saw Rustomjee Crown, one of the finest gated estates in South Mumbai doing business worth Rs.1000 Crores. Rustomjee Seasons, BKCs finest ready gated community ended the financial year 2021-22 on a high note with the highest number of units being sold. These numbers are phenomenal when it comes to luxury real estate sales.

Taking yet another step to build a better living and ecosystem for the homebuyers, Rustomjee Group collaborated with Tata Power to provide electric vehicle charging solutions across all its residential projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Talking about the sales record, Mr. Percy Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, said, “At Rustomjee, we are committed to provide real estate solutions that add value to all stakeholders and we can happily say that we’re at par with our vision. Despite the pandemic, all our projects have fared well and are steady. We’re proud of the team’s effort in ensuring on-time project delivery and top notch customer satisfaction.” The queen of suburbs, Bandra is about to witness lavish homes in Pali Hill. The year looks exciting and the future looks bright for this real estate giant.

About Rustomjee Rustomjee Group has carved a niche in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a development portfolio of 20 million square feet of completed projects, 9.2 million square feet of ongoing development and 16.4 million square feet of planned development spanning across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Rustomjee Group's portfolio includes two township developments in Thane and Virar, as well as large residential developments, office complexes, retail, healthcare and educational institutions spread across Mumbai City in Prabhadevi, Bandra, Khar, Andheri, Kandivali, Borivali and Bhandup.

Rustomjee Group is committed to adding value to the lives of the homeowners through its core business, corporate social responsibility initiatives and philanthropy. Rustomjee Group ensures that every development blueprint includes child-friendly spaces, parks, playgrounds and learning rooms developed in collaboration with eminent child psychologists and trained specialists.

