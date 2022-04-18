Left Menu

New biz premium income of life insurance cos up 13 pc at Rs 3.14 lakh cr in FY22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:26 IST
New biz premium income of life insurance cos up 13 pc at Rs 3.14 lakh cr in FY22

New business premium income of all the life insurance companies rose by nearly 13 per cent to Rs 3,14,263 crore in fiscal 2022, data from Irdai showed on Monday.

Twenty four life insurance companies had a total premium income of Rs 2,78,277.98 crore from new business in the previous fiscal.

Soon-to-be listed public sector insurance behemoth LIC registered about 8 per cent growth in its new business premium income at Rs 1,98,759.85 crore in 2021-22, against Rs 1,84,174.57 crore in the previous fiscal, as per the data shown by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

The rest of the 23 life insurance companies belonging to the private sector had a combined new business premium of Rs 1,15,503.15 crore during the fiscal, up 23 per cent from Rs 94,103.42 crore.

In terms of market share, LIC commanded 63.25 per cent of the market and the rest of 36.75 per cent by the 23 private entities, as per Irdai data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022