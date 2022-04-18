Left Menu

CII president condoles N Sankar's demise

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-04-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 20:32 IST
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President T V Narendran on Monday expressed sadness over the death of N Sankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group.

Sankar (77), died here on Sunday following a brief illness.

''India has lost one of its visionary industry leaders. Mr N Sankar worked tirelessly for over 5 decades in ensuring trust in business and leading by example in setting high standards for ethical business in the country,'' Narendran said in a release.

As a successful entrepreneur, Sankar pioneered various joint ventures, focused on international business, diversified business portfolios and implemented best-in-class manufacturing practices to make Sanmar a truly global company.

''The passing away of Mr Sankar is a great loss to Indian Industry and his passion for India’s progress will live on as his strong and impactful legacy in times to come,'' he said.

