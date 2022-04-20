China stocks fall as cenbank unexpectedly keeps key rate unchanged

China stocks fell on Wednesday after the central bank surprisingly kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, despite frequent government pledges to support a slowing economy hit by the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. The CSI300 index fell 0.5% to 4,116.19 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,187.23.

The Hang Seng index added 0.8% to 21,194.23. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6% to 7,207.13. ** The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.70% and the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.60%, which markets see as Beijing's cautious approach to rolling out more easing measures.

** China will step up financial support for technology innovation and ensure the security and stability of its supply chains, State TV cited a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping as saying. ** China's central bank urged financial institutions to step up support for the contact-intensive service sector and small firms impacted by COVID-19, and vowed to keep property sector financing stable and orderly.

** Consumer staples gained 1.8% and tourism firms went up 2.1%, while real estate developers slumped 4.4%. ** Energy and machinery stocks fell 2.1% and 2.8%, respectively. New energy shares fell 3%, with battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) slumping 6.3% to 10-month lows.

** If lockdowns in China cause further disruptions to global supply chains, the Federal Reserve will need to take even more aggressive action to bring down "much too high" inflation, Minneapolis Fed President said. ** Mainland China reported 19,927 new COVID-19 cases for April 19, down from 21,600 new cases a day earlier.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong edged up 1.5%, while mainland property developers lost 2.8%. ** Consumer discretionary and consumer staples added more than 3% each.

