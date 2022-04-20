AB InBev GCC Sets New Standards of Excellence Across Its Business Processes

Saves multi-million dollars in business processes through process mining India – Business Wire India AB InBev Global Capability Center (AB InBev GCC) today announced that it has set up a process mining center of excellence (COE) to help drive efficiencies in its business processes. This COE, established in the latter part of the previous year, will help AB InBev identify opportunities to streamline its operations.

Established in partnership with the process mining and execution management pioneer Celonis, AB InBev GCC first implemented a pilot program in Brazil to examine the company’s purchase-to-pay, order-to-cash, and auditing processes. The company was able to save millions of dollars in value realization after identifying potential interventions to plug the outflows. Thereafter, the company implemented the program in the Middle American Zone to drive efficiencies across the global finance and logistics domain. This success was followed by a rollout at centers across U.S, Mexico, and Europe, where AB InBev GCC established a process mining COE to scale the capacity across various zones.

The COE has had a significant impact on the company logistics, wherein it has been able to improve on several fronts including a 6.6% increase in overall capacity, a 4.1% reduction in the number of trucks used for delivery, and an 8.5% increase in time adherence.

Speaking about the success of the COE, Sanjeev Ravindranathan, Global Director - Operations, AB InBev GCC said, “Logistics is a complex function with thousands of deliveries to be made in a day. Our process mining capability allows us to consolidate information at various levels and leverage insights to optimize the delivery process. Earlier, our trucks had an 83% success rate of delivering an order in the first attempt. Process mining has enabled us to take this success rate to 86% while also helping us save millions of dollars.” AB InBev GCC’s process mining proposes an ideal delivery slot for the drivers to reduce rejections, manages optimum load volume, and highlights when the vehicles are overloaded or underloaded. Thus impacting costs, ensuring driver safety, and improving first-attempt deliveries enabling us to reduce the number of delivery cycles and throughput time.

“We have traditionally looked at data mining to derive insights and generate business value. However, the amalgamation of process mining with data mining will help the industry move towards a more sustainable future by making E2E adjustments to derive value rather than looking at scattered value pockets.”, adds Sanjeev.

About AB InBev GCC Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly-traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, and Hoegaarden®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations.

AB InBev’s Global Capability Center (AB InBev GCC Services India Private Limited) was incorporated in 2014 as a strategic partner for Anheuser-Busch InBev. AB InBev GCC has evolved from a transactional back office to an innovation center, that leverages the power of data and analytics to drive growth for critical business functions such as operations, finance, people, and technology. Spread across 7 zones and 50 countries, it employs more than 2000 people today. AB InBev GCC has been certified as a Great Place to Work®; recognized amongst the top 5 Firms in India for Data Scientists to Work for by Analytics India Magazine, 10 Best Workplaces for Women 2021 by Great Place to Work®, ET Best Organisations for Women 2022 and felicitated with multiple recognitions for talent engagement and innovation by NASSCOM and Zinnov.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)