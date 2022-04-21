Left Menu

Miners drag FTSE 100 lower after lacklustre earnings

The blue-chip index slipped 0.3%, with miners leading the way lower. BHP Group dipped 2.6% after the world's largest listed miner reported weaker-than-expected iron ore production for the March quarter, due to a pandemic-related labour crunch.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 13:13 IST
Miners drag FTSE 100 lower after lacklustre earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday weighed down by underwhelming earnings updates from mining companies, while a jump in shares of airlines helped the midcap index stay afloat. The blue-chip index slipped 0.3%, with miners leading the way lower.

BHP Group dipped 2.6% after the world's largest listed miner reported weaker-than-expected iron ore production for the March quarter, due to a pandemic-related labour crunch. Antofagasta lost 7.8% as the Chilean miner's first-quarter copper production fell 24% year-on-year to 138,800 tonnes, hit by continued drought and lower grades.

Anglo American dropped 5.7% as the miner lowered its production outlook after its quarterly production fell 10%, partly owing to operations running at reduced capacity because of higher rates of COVID-19 infections among workers. The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index was flat with Wizz Air and Easyjet rising over 3% each.

U.S. peer United Airlines Holdings unexpectedly forecast a profit for the second quarter, as the carrier sees booming travel demand generating the highest quarterly revenue in its history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022