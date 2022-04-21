Left Menu

21-04-2022
Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets
Aluminium prices on Thursday increased marginally to Rs 269.40 per kg in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for April delivery increased by 10 paise or 0.04 per cent to Rs 269.40 per kg in a business turnover of 2,251 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders, on demand from consumer industries, supported aluminium prices in futures market.

