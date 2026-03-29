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Miedema's Double Strike Propels Manchester City Closer to WSL Triumph

Vivianne Miedema's swift double goal performance led Manchester City to a 3-0 victory over Manchester United in a WSL derby, moving them closer to their first league title since 2016. City's dominant display secured their spot at the top, despite Arsenal and United's pressing competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 01:09 IST
Miedema's Double Strike Propels Manchester City Closer to WSL Triumph

A dynamic first-half showcase from Vivianne Miedema set the stage for Manchester City's emphatic 3-0 triumph over rivals Manchester United in a pivotal Women's Super League derby at Old Trafford. The win positions City tantalizingly close to clinching their first league title since 2016.

With this victory, Manchester City climbed to 49 points after 19 matches, keeping them ahead of the pack. Arsenal's 5-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur elevated them to second place with 38 points and two matches in hand, nudging Manchester United to third on goal difference, and leaving reigning champions Chelsea in fourth.

Against a backdrop of erratic spring weather, City began with pace and precision, a strategy that paid off. Lauren Hemp's early attempt rattled the crossbar before Miedema's successive goals, a header from a corner and a well-executed play, placed City firmly in the lead. Despite United's late attempts, City's victory was assured, echoing their coach's confidence as they close in on the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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