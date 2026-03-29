Reza Pahlavi's Call to Action: A Vision for Iran's Future
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's ousted shah, addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference, warning against negotiating with Iran's current leaders. He advocates for protests to pressure regime change, presenting himself as a viable transitional leader, despite Iran's fragmented opposition and skepticism from President Trump.
Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's former shah, delivered a compelling speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas, urging against negotiations with Iran's current regime. He warned that such talks would only delay security threats to the United States.
Pahlavi, who has positioned himself as a potential leader for a transitional government, emphasized that the existing Iranian regime cannot be trusted to negotiate in good faith. He expressed readiness to return to Iran after nearly five decades, highlighting the nation's fragmented opposition landscape.
Amidst rising global energy prices and international tensions, Pahlavi linked his vision for a free Iran to American economic interests, drawing significant applause. He advocated for sustained protests in Iran, aiming to transform anti-American sentiments into potential opportunities for collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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