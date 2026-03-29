Global Pushback: Navigating the E-Commerce Moratorium Debate
Countries are negotiating to extend the e-commerce moratorium at the WTO meeting, with India considering a two-year extension and the U.S. pushing for a permanent solution. Business leaders stress the need for stability, while developing countries argue for potential tax benefits from digital trade duties.
Diplomats are actively engaged in talks to bridge differences between the U.S. and India over the extension of a global e-commerce moratorium, set to expire soon. While India may consent to a temporary two-year prolongation at the WTO meeting in Cameroon, the U.S. remains firm on a permanent extension.
Business leaders emphasize that extending the moratorium is vital to avoiding potential tariffs that could disrupt digital trade. The moratorium's fate is crucial for the WTO, amid global trade challenges and a call from the U.S. to demonstrate its relevance in the current economic climate.
Developing nations argue that the moratorium limits their tax revenues, while disagreements continue over reforms within the WTO. The conference highlighted tensions but also a willingness among many WTO members to pursue a more flexible, plurilateral approach to digital trade rules.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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