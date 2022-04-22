Uneecops Business Solutions Acquires India-based Salesforce Partner digiCloud

PUNE, India, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uneecops Business Solutions, a leader in Business Automation Services, has announced its acquisition of digiCloud – a Salesforce Partner based in Pune, India. This acquisition further augments Uneecops' capabilities in the Salesforce area, offering clients an unparalleled CX experience.

Ketan Jain, Executive Director, Uneecops said, ''The acquisition of digiCloud fits into Uneecops' strategy to diversify and offer an umbrella of digital solutions to its customers. digiCloud's strength in Salesforce consulting services will be key to creating intelligent workflows that allow our clients to keep pace with changing customer needs and expectations. We are excited to partner with digiCloud on their mission to solve customer experience problems with their unparalleled CX solutions. Together, we aim to achieve new heights in revolutionizing business automation for organisations across categories and sizes.'' Abhijeet Kate & Nitin Kadam, Co-Founders of digiCloud Solutions said, ''After a strong foundation and brand recognition of digiCloud Solutions as a niche Salesforce solution provider, we needed the expertise, business acumen and like-minded team to achieve newer heights and increase our market share. Today as we join hands with UBS, we are thrilled to leverage our collective capabilities and see the possibility of capitalising on the success of digiCloud Solutions and Uneecops to reach our growth aspirations.'' Eiliant Advisors acted as an exclusive advisor to Uneecops Business Solutions on this transaction.

About Uneecops Business Solutions Uneecops Business Solutions is a part of the Uneecops Group. It is a CMMI Level 5 company with leading capabilities in transforming and simplifying the complex business landscape of fast-growing SMEs, and mid-market businesses The Group is guided by its purpose of addressing the mission-critical needs of businesses with ERP, Analytics and Cloud Technologies. We embrace the value of innovation, excellence and precision in all what we do and earn our customers' loyalty by delivering greater outcomes.

About DigiCloud digiCloud is one of the fastest growing Salesforce consulting partners in India. It was started in 2016, with a team of 50+ experienced and certified technical and managerial professionals. Their key expertise is Salesforce services – consulting, implementation, and support services. Leveraging proprietary accelerators for faster implementations. digiCloud currently serves clients across US, Europe, and APAC region.

About Eiliant Advisors Eiliant Advisors is a boutique investment bank advising mid-market companies and start-ups in Merger & Acquisitions (Domestic and Cross border) and Growth Capital Raising. Eiliant focuses on Technology, Consumer and Financial Services sectors, having built significant domain knowledge and transaction experience in domestic and international markets, over the last 3 years.

Media Contact: Israil Khan israil.khan@uneecops.com +91 971 8555358 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802470/Uneecops_digiCloud.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)