BLive launches first multi-brand EV experience store in Kerala

BLive, a digital multi-brand EV experience platform, has launched its first store in Kochi, offering a wide range of sustainable mobility showcasing various brands of electric vehicles, charging solutions and expert guidance for selecting from different brands.

The store also has an in-house quick-service kiosk, battery swap facilities, and EV (electric vehicle) charging infrastructure.

BLive brings everything related to E2W under one roof housing key brands like Kinetic Green, BattRE, LML–Detel, Techo Electra, Gemopai, E-Motorad, Hero Lectro and others, the company said in a release.

The company aims to promote sustainable mobility by showcasing multiple brands of electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), electric bicycles (e-bikes) and electric delivery vehicles all designed and manufactured by Indian brands.

''The store has a range of EVs for businesses like delivery vehicles for e-commerce companies, food delivery companies, and more. The store brings together an online and physical experience to help consumers experience EVs and understand them before purchase,'' the release said.

Samarth Kholkar, co-founder of BLive, said the company was accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles.

''We want to create awareness, drive accessibility and affordability of EVs to enable consumers to switch to electric. BLive is connecting the Indian customers with multiple brands on the BLive platform by setting up a one-stop shop for all consumer needs,'' Kholkar said.

He said the BLive Experience Stores, will soon be live across more than 100 locations in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Devi Hari of E V Logix Solutions LLP, the store partner for BLive said global warming and climate change is a reality and is harming the nature.

''We believe not only is electric vehicles the future, it's also a necessity. By partnering with Blive, we aim to be the complete electric two-wheeler pitstop where Kochiites can buy an electric two-wheeler that fits their needs, style and budget,'' Devi said.

The store was opened in Kochi on Wednesday.

